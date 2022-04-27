LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 52,449 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,449 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.12% of Palantir Technologies worth $42,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 312,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

PLTR traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,307,039. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.