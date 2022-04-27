KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 6,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFVG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $969,000.

