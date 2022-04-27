Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Short Interest Update

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $171.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 261. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.61. Kingdee International Software Group has a 1 year low of $163.36 and a 1 year high of $388.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGDEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.00.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

