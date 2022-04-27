Kalmar Reaches Market Cap of $8.26 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00004606 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $8.26 million and $226,315.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.61 or 0.07325321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00049410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,624,338 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

