Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives GBX 8,808.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,300.40 ($105.79).

Several analysts have issued reports on JET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($99.41) to GBX 4,980 ($63.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($43.22) to GBX 3,724 ($47.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down GBX 28.50 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,092.50 ($26.67). 146,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,192. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.48. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,016 ($25.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,871 ($100.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,585.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,773.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

