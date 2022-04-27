Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

