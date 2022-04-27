JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Target Price to €150.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €175.00 ($188.17) to €150.00 ($161.29) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock remained flat at $$25.31 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 122,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

