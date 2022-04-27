JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Trading Up 0.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.37 and last traded at $81.37. Approximately 1,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 33,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. 55I LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 650.1% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 158.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter.

