JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $50.20

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.20, but opened at $52.49. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 8,634 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after buying an additional 1,767,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,157,000 after purchasing an additional 212,645 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,373,000 after buying an additional 32,704 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

