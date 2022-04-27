iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $12.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.89. 9,467,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070,680. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

