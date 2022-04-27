iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

BATS IGE traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,689 shares. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

