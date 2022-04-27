iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 4.48% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,094,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.53. 11,185,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,592. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.67 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16.

