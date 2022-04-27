iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

