iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,811,000 after acquiring an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after acquiring an additional 326,977 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,550,000 after acquiring an additional 272,661 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.