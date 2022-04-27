iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,171,000 after purchasing an additional 473,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 316,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,484,000 after purchasing an additional 87,858 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,610,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,258,000 after purchasing an additional 92,515 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,529,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,145,000 after purchasing an additional 59,525 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. 5,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $51.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

