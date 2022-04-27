iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Boosted by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 413.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.78. 232,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,575,614. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

