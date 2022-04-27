IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.14% of IQVIA worth $74,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 23,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 152,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.53.

IQV stock traded down $13.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.16 and a 200 day moving average of $247.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.03 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

