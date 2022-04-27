Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 88,189 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ISBC traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 4,994,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,888. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

