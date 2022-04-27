Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 187.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.6% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.31. 11,278,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,176,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

