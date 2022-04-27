Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,524,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 817,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,052. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

