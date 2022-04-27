Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.41. The company had a trading volume of 592,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.40.
In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$246,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$998,341.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537.
About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
