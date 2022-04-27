Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $327,025.55 and $4,318.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.61 or 0.07325321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00049410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,567,581 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.