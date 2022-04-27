Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.310-$5.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.31-5.09 EPS.

NYSE NSP traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.70. 4,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Insperity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 91,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Insperity by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Insperity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.