Insider Selling: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells C$20,125.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Rating) Director E.B. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$20,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 353,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,841,859.30.

MTA traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.20. 27,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,858. The firm has a market cap of C$320.20 million and a PE ratio of -21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.00. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.20 and a one year high of C$13.21.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming (Get Rating)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

