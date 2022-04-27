Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,940. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.