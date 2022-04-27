Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 34.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Independent Bank Group has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.15. 659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,940. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.70. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.