Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,940 ($24.73) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,951 ($24.87).

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,624.50 ($20.70) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,633.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,628.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £15.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

