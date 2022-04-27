ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases Shares of 243 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $580.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

