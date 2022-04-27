ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $145,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $306.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.78 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.41.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,127 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

