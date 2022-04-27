ichi.farm Price Reaches $3.92 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.45 or 0.07350508 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00047049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

