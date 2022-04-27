I/O Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $397,848.55 and approximately $5.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00247163 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004480 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000741 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.29 or 0.00628131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,541,754 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

