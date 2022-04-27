Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Hydra has a total market cap of $63.41 million and approximately $537,242.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $7.37 or 0.00019179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.48 or 0.07394029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,520,286 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

