Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:HNP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,927. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.