HSBC’s (HSBA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.14) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.32) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.77) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.37) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 735 ($9.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.01) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 557.33 ($7.10).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 486.85 ($6.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 480.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.22), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($360,022.84).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.