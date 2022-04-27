Honest Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $995,312.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.91 or 0.07354430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

