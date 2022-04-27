Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Trading Down 1.9%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 2,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Home Bistro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Home Bistro Inc provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com.

