Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.05.

HLLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE HLLY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,539. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,040,000.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $1,035,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $4,247,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

