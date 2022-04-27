Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Raised to GBX 870 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.83) to GBX 870 ($11.09) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.77) target price (down previously from GBX 1,177 ($15.00)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC cut Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($13.09) to GBX 1,067 ($13.60) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Investec upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $821.61.

OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$12.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

