Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.820-$3.980 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.82-3.98 EPS.
NYSE HIW traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. 44,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,625. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.
HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
