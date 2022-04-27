Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.820-$3.980 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.82-3.98 EPS.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. 44,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,625. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,522,000 after buying an additional 1,004,377 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

