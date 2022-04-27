Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Hexcel updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.240 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

