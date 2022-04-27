HempCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $702.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $835,207.61 and approximately $702.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,100.13 or 0.99751652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00055307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024505 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001667 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,972,416 coins and its circulating supply is 265,837,266 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

