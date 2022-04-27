Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hawaiian updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Hawaiian stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 1,457,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,106. The company has a market cap of $952.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.01. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hawaiian by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $1,941,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.