Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 833 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 62,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,920,000 after purchasing an additional 125,755 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $210.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.