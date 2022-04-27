Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 692,449 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 692,449 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $111,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 319,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,392. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

