Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 19,206 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,206 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 981,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $83,248,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 103,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of CVS opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

