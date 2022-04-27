Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,546 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $190.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

