Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Snowflake by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.23.

Shares of SNOW opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

