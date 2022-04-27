Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,548 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.15% of AmerisourceBergen worth $41,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

