Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 383,727 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,343,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

