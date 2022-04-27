Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 815 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $472.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

